Recently, Nita Ambani visited the lavish 360 degree home decor store owned by Gauri Khan and now, the latter who is an ace interior designer has worked on Antilia's lounge area with Nita Ambani. Antilia is considered to be Asia's most expensive house.

Gauri Khan has emerged as one of the strongest entrepreneurs over the years and now, the interior designer is working on her topmost projects in her career in interior designing, leading the line.

To share the news of her topmost project, Antilia, Gauri Khan posted a picture with Nita Ambani and wrote a heartfelt caption on working with Nita Ambani. Gauri Khan shared, "It's been such an incredible experience working on this space at Antilia. This has definitely been one of our top bespoke projects and working with Nita and her keen eye for design has been truly inspiring #GauriKhanDesigns #bespoke # interior design #antilla # bar lounge".

Gauri Khan's flagship store situated in Mumbai is a hit amongst Bollywood celebrities. From Aamir Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan to Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, Shahid Kapoor, many Bollywood celebrities have visited her store and wished Gauri well for her future endeavours.

Moreover, Mrs. Khan has even designed the houses of many celebs like Ranbir Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra, Jacqueline Fernandez amongst others.

Gauri Khan was seen greeting Nita Ambani and having a good time with her as Nita Ambani paid a visit to the luxurious collection at her flagship store.