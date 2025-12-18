The Bigg Boss 19 winner, Gaurav Khanna, started his YouTube channel on December 16 and uploaded his first vlog the same day. The video received massive engagement, with a flood of comments and responses from fans. However, as fate would have it, Gaurav Khanna's YouTube account was disabled within just 25 hours of its launch.

On Wednesday, a Reddit user reported that Khanna's channel was no longer accessible. When users clicked the link he had shared on his Instagram Stories, it displayed a message stating, "This video is no longer available because the YouTube account associated with this video has been terminated."

Several Reddit users speculated on the possible reasons behind the sudden termination. Some suggested it may have been due to artificial traffic or bot activity, while others felt it was triggered by the unusually rapid rise in subscriber numbers. Many pointed out that such incidents are quite common with celebrity accounts that see instant traction, and believed his team could eventually get the channel restored.

One user commented, "It likely happened due to artificial traffic and bots. I've noticed new accounts gaining more subscribers in a single day than his, so it seems manipulated. YouTube has shut down his account." Another remarked, "This often occurs when there's a rapid increase in subscribers."

In his first video, Gaurav spoke about his journey inside the Bigg Boss 19 house and reflected on the months he spent on the reality show. He also discussed his television career, including his work in Anupamaa and Celebrity MasterChef.

Sharing a glimpse of the vlog on Instagram, he wrote, "The surprise is here. From my heart to yours."

During the video, the actor mentioned his Bigg Boss 19 co-contestants and close friends, stand-up comedian Pranit More and influencer Mridul Tiwari. He said, "The people who didn't like or love me on the show, I will try to do better in the next show. My two younger brothers, Pranit and Mridul, told me that being on social media is important. I have no idea about this world. This is me trying something new."

Bigg Boss 19 wrapped up earlier this month, with Gaurav Khanna being crowned the winner of Salman Khan's show, while Farrhana Bhatt finished as the first runner-up. The finale witnessed a series of eliminations, starting with Amaal Mallik, followed by Tanya Mittal and Pranit More. Gaurav ultimately lifted the trophy and took home a cash prize of Rs 50 lakh.

However, there were differences between Farrhana and Gaurav refused to die down; the duo hosted separate parties last week, and neither of them invited each other.