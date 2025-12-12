Bigg Boss 19 winner Gaurav Khanna is on cloud nine after lifting the trophy, and the celebrations continue as he rings in his 44th birthday today, December 11, 2025. The television star marked his special day by visiting a temple in Mumbai.

Gaurav visited the famous Siddhivinayak Temple to seek the blessings of Lord Ganesha; he was accompanied by his fellow Bigg Boss contestants Pranit More and Mridul Tiwari.

Several photos and videos from his visit have gone viral on social media.

In one of the clips, Gaurav is seen warmly interacting with paparazzi and distributing prasad to them. After his darshan, he gave the prasad to paps and said, "Please prasad le lijiye aap log. Please dua ka prasad le lijiye."

He then greeted fans and paps humbly and also posed for pictures alongside Pranit and Mridul.

Another viral video from the temple shows a young girl who was a fan of Gaurav Khanna approaching him with a bouquet. Gaurav became emotional and overwhelmed by her gesture; he gracefully accepted the flowers with gratitude and blessed her.

For the temple visit, Gaurav opted for an all-white traditional look: a simple kurta paired with an embroidered jacket and matching pants. He completed the ensemble with classic shoes, a watch, and stylish sunglasses.

Meanwhile, netizens who aren't happy with GK's win compared his Siddhivinayak visit to that of BB contestant Tanya, who had visited the same temple on Tuesday. On the other hand, fans of Gaurav got emotional seeing his loving gesture with a young girl and mentioned that he would be a good father.

Gaurav, who has been married to actor Akansha for over nine years, has time and again expressed that he wants to embrace fatherhood, but his wife isn't ready, and he respects her decision. He also shared the same in the show.