Gaurav Kaushal, a Civil Servant who is currently posted as Defence Estates Officer in Jalandhar Circle, is on a mission to guide, motivate & inspire youngsters across the country. Besides being a civil servant, he has vast knowledge regarding fitness from his experience of more than 13 years in the field.

Through his YouTube Channel (Gaurav Kaushal), he is addressing almost all types of issues faced by students & youngsters. The issues that he is addressing range from preparation & strategy for various competitive exams, career selection, maintaining fitness alongside studies & job, guidance about fitness workout, time management, various general life issues among other important topics.

He also takes live Q&A sessions on his Instagram page @gaurav.kaushal7 as well as on YouTube. Besides this, he organizes various interactive sessions at schools, colleges & universities where students & youngsters interact with him face to face.

In a span of just a few months, he has already contributed in transforming the lives of many students & youngsters who lack proper guidance & resources. Such an initiative is really appreciable in the present era when the market is full of commercial coaching institutes & fitness centers.