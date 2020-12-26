And the most gorgeous small screen diva has finally been taken. Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar are now officially man and wife. The couple tied-the-knot in an intimate ceremony on December 25, 2020. Gauahar looked stellar in each of her wedding outfits.

After twinning in beautiful ivory colour for their nikah, the couple chose contrasting outfits for their wedding reception. The nikah ceremony was followed by a grand reception which was attended by several Bollywood and television celebrities.

Manish Malhotra, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Hussain Kuwajerwala and wife Tina Kuwajerwala, Gautam Rode and Pankhuri Awasthi Rode were some of the guests at the wedding reception.

Gaza, as they are fondly called, even danced on Gauahar's popular song 'Jhalla Wallah' at their reception. Several videos and pictures from the wedding and the reception have now gone viral. In one of the videos, Gauahar was seen getting emotional during her nikah ceremony.

Zaid Darbar and Gauahar Khan met during the lockdown at a grocery store and instantly hit-it-off. The couple had even shared a digital version of their lockdown-love story on their social media pages. The couple not only seems madly-in-love but have also been quite respectful towards each other in their interviews.

Gauahar's elder sister, Nigaar Khan, was also present during the wedding and looked radiant as ever. Zaid Darbar is the son of veteran music composer Ismail Darbar. Zaid is now a dancer, choreographer and also a social media influencer.

Gauahar on age gap

Gauahar and Zaid have a twelve year age gap. Talking about the same, Gauahar had told ET, "Let me clear this, the age difference that has come out is wrong. 12 years is wrong and it is very easy for people to make it news. But it is wrong. Yes, he is a few years younger to me but 12 is not the number. He is way more mature than I am and he has brought a sense of balance in my life. Judging and passing comments that the age gap can act as a barrier in a relationship is very easy, but for Zaid and I, we have a similar kind of understanding and maturity. So, age never matters or hinders in our relationship."