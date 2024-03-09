Gauahar Khan looked ravishing in red as she attended the screening of Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan's Shaitaan. All eyes were on the diva as she made a grand entry in a bright red gown. The new mommy looked phenomenal with her red lipstick and luscious hair. Gauahar was posing for the paps happily when something that one of the paps said irked her.

What went down

Khan lost her cool at the way one of the paparazzi person was talking to her. She asked the person to learn how to talk and then walked off from there. "Kaise baat karte ho aap log? You should learn how to talk," she was heard telling the paps before heading inside. The paps continued to call her name but to no avail.

Reactions

"Absolutely needed for a bunch of so-called professionals who know nothing other than shouting their names in a rowdy and disrespectful tone and making sick comments, thinking they're cool," read one of the comments. "They should learn how to talk, they are very disrespectful sometimes," another comment read. "good someone has said that...paps really bohot battameez ho jate hain bohot logo ke saat," one more comment read.

Gauahar on her son

It has been almost a year since Gauahar welcomed her son with husband, Zaid Darbar. The diva got back into work mode soon after her delivery. And her social media posts and pictures reflect how well she is managing her family and her son. The Taandav actress had once revealed that her son looks a lot like her late father.

"He looks a lot like my father. He's got his smile. So, when he's sleeping and he smiling, I go like he's got my papa's smile. So, when he was born the first thing on Zaid's side and also my side said that he looks like Nana. MashaAllah he's got his smile. He's got my father's eyes because of my eyes. So, my eyes are exactly like Zehaan's. And he's beautiful," she had said about her son in an interview.