A 42-year-old worker died after a gas leak at Haldiram's building in Noida Sector 65 on Saturday, February 1. Over 300 people trapped inside the building have been evacuated. As per reports, the leakage was of ammonia.

The deceased has been identified as Sanjeev Kumar, who worked in the maintenance unit of Haldiram. According to reports, the leakage was reported at around 12 pm following which police officials, firefighters and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) were deployed at the spot.

"The gas leak had occurred through the valve of one of the four ammonia condensers in the maintenance unit where around 22 people were working and evacuated. One of them was taken to a hospital, where he died later," NDRF Assistant Commandant Anil Kumar Singh told news agency PTI.

(This is a breaking story. More details are awaited)