A gas line explosion in the US state of Wisconsin has left several people injured, and multiple buildings levelled late on Tuesday.

The blast, at Sun Prairie City, occurred at the main street, leading to the hospitalisation of two firefighters, a police officer and several civilians. Fox News reported that the area was immediately evacuated following the blast.

Videos posted on social media showed fires blazing with smoke hurtling toward the sky. An eyewitness said his "whole house shook" from the explosion.

A utility spokeswoman said that the cause of the blast was a contractor, who struck the natural gas main line leading to the explosion. Cathy Schulze, spokeswoman for WE Energies said that first responders are currently shutting down the gas line to avoid leakage.

Sun Prairie City is home to around 30,000 people and it is unclear how many of them were injured. Police say there are no deaths "at this point". More details are awaited.

[With inputs from IANS]