Garhwal MP Anil Baluni narrowly escapes landslide on Badrinath Highway

Garhwal BJP MP Anil Baluni narrowly escaped a landslide on the Badrinath National Highway near Devprayag when heavy debris suddenly flowed in front of his convoy during his visit to inspect disaster-hit areas.

The incident occurred while Baluni was on his way to Rishikesh after visiting affected regions in Chamoli and Rudraprayag.

While travelling back, he stopped after noticing a landslide. He stepped out of his vehicle and was urging others to follow him when, within moments, a massive portion of the mountain gave way, forcing even the MP to panic and run back for safety.

Sharing the frightening experience on X, the Garhwal MP wrote, "The severe cloudburst and landslides in Uttarakhand this year have left such deep wounds that it will take a long time to heal them. Yesterday evening, I am sharing with you all a terrifying scene of a landslide in the disaster-affected area. This scene itself speaks volumes about the severe natural calamity that our Uttarakhand is going through at this time."

"I pray to Baba Kedarnath for the safe life, good health, and prosperity of all people. In this hour of disaster, I appreciate the dedication of all the officials, NDRF-SDRF personnel, administration, and the workers clearing debris from the roads even in challenging circumstances," he added.

A video of the incident shows a huge portion of the mountainside collapsing right in front of Baluni's convoy, sending rocks and debris crashing down. The MP and his team can be seen running back quickly to avoid a major tragedy.

Uttarakhand has been facing a series of natural disasters this monsoon, with torrential rainfall and repeated cloudbursts causing widespread damage, landslides, and loss of life across several districts.

Meanwhile, a total of 10 people have been reported missing as heavy debris flowed in Nanda Nagar's Kuntari Lagafali area and Dhurma following the cloudburst on Thursday.

Teams from the SDRF, NDRF, and the Public Works Department have been deployed, with JCB machines and other equipment pressed into service to clear debris and aid relief efforts.

(With inputs from IANS)