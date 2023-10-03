August and September were profitable months for the Indian film industry, as several movies including Rajinikanth's Jailor, Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan, and Akshay Kumar's Gadar 2 stormed the box-office.

And now, the Indian box-office is expected to witness another tremendous month, as several anticipated movies are going to hit the theaters in October.

International Business Times, India edition, presents you with a list of some most anticipated movies which will be released this month.

Ganpath

Ganpath, starring Tiger Shroff in the lead role is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated films of the year.

Directed by Vikas Bahl, this dystopian action thriller also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Kriti Sanon in other crucial roles.

Made with a budget of a mammoth Rs.200 crores, Ganpath will hit the screens on October 20.

Thank you for coming

Thank you for coming is expected to be a fun-filled family entertainer which will revolve around the lives of five best friends who meet at a family gathering.

Directed by Karan Boolani, this film stars Bhumi Pednekar, Shibani Bedi, Shehnaaz Gill, Kusha Kapila and Dolly Singh in pivotal roles.

Thank you for coming will grace the big screens on October 06.

Tejas

The lady superstar of Bollywood Kangana Ranaut is back in action with her new movie Tejas. The teaser of the film was released recently, and it received unanimously positive reviews from audiences and critics alike.

This Sarvesh Mewara directorial will be released in theaters on October 20.

12th fail

12th fail is expected to be a classic outing by acclaimed filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra. The film will narrate the real lives of IPS Officer Manoj Kumar Sharma and IRS Officer Shraddha Joshi.

Vikrant Massey is playing the lead role in this movie, while the supporting star cast includes Perry Chabbra, Harish Khanna and Sam Mohan.

Mission Raniganj

Superstar Akshay Kumar's Mission Raniganj will hit the screens on October 06. The film will showcase the life of a person who rescued 65 people who got trapped in a coal mine.

Parineeti Chopra, Ravi Kishan, and Rajesh Sharma also play other crucial roles in this movie.

Tinu Suresh Desai who has previously worked together with Akshay in the movie Rustom has directed Mission Raniganj.