Continue the campaign to dismantle the gangsters-terrorists nexus in Punjab and some other northern states, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday simultaneously conducted multiple raids in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Delhi, Rajasthan, and Haryana.

According to reports, the raids are being conducted at the residential and other premises linked to gangsters in more than six districts across these four states and Delhi in an ongoing case aimed to dismantle and disrupt the emerging nexus between terrorists, gangsters, and drug smugglers based in India and abroad.

According to a news agency, today's raids are focused on gangs linked to Laurence Bishnoi, Neeraj Bawana and Tillu Tazpuriya, and Goldy Brar, who are already under the lens of the anti-terror agency.

Goldy Brar took the responsibility for killing Dera Sacha Sauda follower

Already wanted for the murder of famous Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewalla, Goldy Brar has taken responsibility for the killing of Dera Sacha Sauda follower Pradeep Singh, who was killed by some gunmen on November 10.

Pradeep Singh, a Dera Sacha Sauda follower accused in the 2015 sacrilege incident, was shot dead in Punjab's Faridkot district.

Gangster Goldy Brar, a Canada-based gangster accused of hatching the plot to kill Sidhu Moosewala, has taken responsibility for the murder.

In a Facebook post in Punjabi, Brar said he murdered the man as three governments couldn't bring Singh to justice. He said whoever disrespects any religion will face the same consequences.

Goldy Brar is a Punjabi gangster wanted for the murder of Moosewala. He is a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

In May this year, he had taken responsibility for the murder of the singer-songwriter on social media. He had given a similar justification for the murder of Mooswala, saying the police didn't punish for the murder of Akali leader Vicky Middukhera and his cousin Gurlal Brar.

The Akali Dal's youth leader was killed in 2021 in Mohali while Gurlal Brar was murdered in Chandigarh.

Third time NIA conducts searches to break the gangster-terror nexus

The NIA has launched an offensive against these gangsters after getting authentic information about the nexus between gangsters and terrorists operating from abroad.

Earlier raids were conducted in September on 50 locations in different parts of the country. After getting information about the nexus between terrorists, gangsters, and drug smugglers, sitting in India and abroad, the NIA took over the investigation of two cases registered by Delhi Police.

Six pistols, a revolver, and a shotgun were seized along with ammunition during those raids besides drugs, cash, incriminating documents, digital devices, details of Benami property, and threat letters.

In the investigation of the NIA, it came to the fore that the gangsters sitting abroad and the gangsters lodged in different jails of India are running their network a different levels and are continuously carrying out crimes. Not only this, but it also came to the fore in the investigation that these gangsters have links with terrorist organizations as well.

On October 18 the sleuths of the NIA conducted raids at multiple locations in Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Delhi-NCR regions to dismantle these gangs.