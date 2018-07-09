Gangster Munna Bajrangi shot dead in jail premises

Baghpat (UP): Uttar Pradesh's dreaded gangster Munna Bajrangi was shot dead on Monday inside Baghpat jail premises. Investigation team reached the prison for search operations along with search dogs. As per the deceased's advocate, a convict early in the morning shot Munna Bajrangi dead with a pistol. "A convict here shot him (Munna Bajrangi) with 10 bullets and hid the weapon in a sewer," said the deceased's lawyer. After the incident, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ordered a judicial inquiry and suspension of the jailor. Munna Bajrangi was arrested by the special cell of the Delhi Police in October 2009, for allegedly threatening a businessman to extort approximately Rs. 1 crore.