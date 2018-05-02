The special CBI court convicted gangster Chhota Rajan and nine others for the murder of senior journalist Jyotirmoy Dey. It has acquitted scribe Jigna Vora and Paulson Joseph, a member of the underworld don's gang.

Here's are 10 quick facts:

Jyotirmoy Dey was gunned down in Powai, an upmarket residential neighborhood located in the north-east Mumbai on June 11, 2011.

He was shot dead when he was on his way back home from his mother's house by Satish Kalia, one of the prime accused. Kalia killed the journalist with a .32 bore pistol and fled the spot with the rest of the gang.

It's said that Dey was killed on the orders of Rajan, who was reportedly instigated by journalist Jigna Vora.

The dispute started over a book that Dey was writing on 20 underworld dons. Dey had named the book Chindi – Rags to Riches.

It is known that in order to write any non-fiction, one needs to research a lot. Therefore, Dey used to meet members of all the gangs, including those of Dawood Ibrahim, the fugitive who is wanted for the 1993 bomb blasts in Mumbai and other crimes such as match-fixing and extortion.