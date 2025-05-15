Action-comedy film Gangers, featuring Sundar C. and Vadivelu, is all set for its digital premiere. The movie, which premiered in theaters on April 24, 2025, will be available to stream on May 15, 2025, to Amazon Prime Video subscribers.

The producers have officially announced the OTT release through their social media handle with a playful caption: "Beat the summer heat with the ultimate #Gangers laugh festival. Without even leaving the house. #GangersOnPrime — Streaming tomorrow on Amazon Prime Video."

Plot and Trailer Highlights

Gangers is a comedy-filled action that centers around Saravanan, an undercover cop who masquerades as a PT master at a school. While tracking down a perilous mission, he unravels the underworld and discovers that an entire criminal network is operating under their seemingly notorious criminals called Malayarasan and Kottaiyarasan. To take them down, Saravanan makes a crazy team with school staff, which leads to a sequence of hilarious pursuits and cat-and-mouse games.

Actors the likes of Vani Bhojan, Catherine Tresa, Bagavathi Perumal, Hareesh Peradi, Mime Gopi, Munishkanth and Aruldoss play vivid characters in the film. The movie, directed by Sundar C and co-written by Venkat Raghavan, has music from composer Sathya. Cinematography and editing are performed by E. Krishnasamy and Praveen Antony.

Upcoming Projects

Sundar C's upcoming film as an actor is One 2 One, and there is also the latter's direction for the upcoming sequel Mookuthi Amman 2, featuring Nayanthara. Vadivelu, on the other hand, will be back in action with Maareesan, a road comedy in which he will share the screen with Fahadh Faasil. Through its OTT release, Gangers is set to cater its action-cum-comedy masala to a larger audience throughout the nation.