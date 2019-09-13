Nani's Gang Leader started on a good note and made a decent collection at the USA box office in the premiere shows. Vikram Kumar's film has become the second-biggest opener for the actor in the country.

Nani is one young from Indian cinema, who has grown his fanbase in the USA a notch bigger with each of his film releases. He is neither related to any film star's family nor has any godfather. He has earned his stardom solely from his natural acting skills. All his films have become successful in the country.

Now, Nani has teamed up with Vikram Kumar, who has also a blockbuster with Manam at the USA box office. Hence, their combination had generated a lot of hype for Gang Leader. In addition, its promos struck a chord with the audience in the country and doubled the curiosity about the film. The hype made its theatrical rights sell for Rs 6 crore, which is a record amount for a Nani starrer movie.

The distributors booked over 200 screens Gang Leader in the USA in a bid to cash in on the hype surrounding it. They also held a record number of premiere shows across the country on September 12, a day before it hit screens in India. Having good advance booking, the movie opened to fantastic response in previews show with some cinema halls registering 100 per cent occupancy.

As per early trends, Nani's Gang Leader has collected $164,219 from 154 locations at the USA box office in the premieres and some screens are yet to report its business. When the final numbers are revealed, the movie is expected to cross the $200,000 mark. Idlebrain Jeevi tweeted, "#GangLeader USA hourly gross at 8 pm PST is $164,219 from 154 locations. "

Gang Leader has shattered the record of Nani's Jersey, which was released earlier this year and collected $144,687 at the USA box office in the premiere shows. The Vikram Kumar-directed movie has also smashed the record of Nenu Local ($166,000) and become the second-highest premiere grosser for the actor after MCA ($304,000).