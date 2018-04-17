A gang-related dispute sparked an overnight riot in a South Carolina prison that killed seven inmates, the deadliest U.S. prison riot since 1993, state officials and prison safety experts said on April 16. Another 17 people were wounded in an eight-hour long series of fights at the Lee Correctional Institution in Bishopville, South Carolina, said Bryan Stirling, director of the state Department of Corrections.
Gang dispute sparks deadliest U.S. prison riot in 25 years
Apr 17, 2018 20:31 IST
