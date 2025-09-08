Ganesh Visarjan violence in K'taka town: Everything under control, asserts Minister

Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara on Monday said that everything is under control in Maddur town of Mandya district where prohibitory orders are in place until Tuesday morning following the Ganesh Visarjan violence.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru on Monday, Minister Parameshwara said: "Those who created the ruckus have been arrested, and the situation is under control. The Ganesh immersion programme continued afterwards. There are minor incidents reported across the state, such as a stabbing when someone tried to bring a flag, and in another case, children aged three to four spat during the procession. But everything is under control."

"We are making appeals and deploying adequate police forces. The community should also cooperate. Lakhs of Ganesh idols are immersed across the state every year without any untoward incidents. We thought this year the situation was being handled well, but this incident of violence has been reported from Maddur town," he added.

Minister for Agriculture N. Cheluvarayaswamy, the district in-charge Minister for Mandya, stated at the Vidhana Soudha, "Immediately after lodging the FIR, 21 accused persons, who are Muslims, have been arrested. Two to three persons are outsiders, but their identity is not yet confirmed. No cases have been lodged against Hindus, and no Hindus have been arrested."

Minister for Labour Santosh Lad said: "Whenever such situations arise, any government would take action. What the BJP is doing is for political mileage, and it is clear why they have chosen this issue. We won't comment further. Let the government do its job. Legal action will be initiated against the culprits."

Asked about the BJP's claim that attacks during the Ganesh Visarjan procession are on the rise, Minister Lad stated: "Do you mean the government is provoking them? These incidents occur regardless of which party is in power. Action will be taken. BJP leaders are responsible if Hindus are growing restless.

"In the 70 years of Congress rule, such incidents did not occur. The BJP is in power in the majority of states. They are answerable if Hindu culture is under attack during their regime."

"I appeal to Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy to speak in the larger interest of the people rather than in a communal interest when incidents of communal violence occur," he concluded.

(With inputs from IANS)