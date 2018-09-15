On the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi 2018, Salman Khan performed the Ganesh aarti at his sister Arpita Khan Sharma's house. Salman was not present in the morning on September 13 when the Lord Ganesha idol was being brought in at the residence of Arpita and her husband Ayush Sharma, but in the evening he visited her home and performed the puja, before heading to the Ambani residence for Ganesh darshan.

The video that has gone viral shows Salman Khan performing the aarti on the Lord Ganesha idol, after his mother has done so. He is wearing a black kurta. Soon, Salman's brother Arbaaz Khan and their niece Alizeh (Alvira Khan Agnihotri and Atul Agnihotri's daughter) also do the same, so also Arpita and Ayush Sharma.

Salman Khan is seen performing the Ganesh aarti diligently. Actress Katrina Kaif, though, performed it wrongly in anti-clockwise rotation, obviously not being aware of the right way to do it. We guess she will learn it for the next time!

Katrina Kaif visited the Khan household for Ganpati celebrations along with sister Isabelle Kaif on Ganesh Chaturthi 2018. Salman's rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur attended the celebrations, like last year. Take a look.

Also spotted for the first time together at a family event were Arbaaz Khan and girlfriend Giorgia Andriani. Arbaaz's ex-wife Malaika Arora Khan was also present at the family Ganpati puja, so was the entire Khan-daan of Salim and Salma Khan, Helen, Sohail Khan, Seema Khan, Atul and Alvira Agnihotri, with their children.

The Ganpati celebration of Salman Khan's home was started by his sister Arpita Khan in 2001 and has continued since then. This year, it was held at her home that she shares with husband Ayush Sharma and little on Ahil Sharma.

The Visarjan of the Ganesha idol was done on September 14, 2018.