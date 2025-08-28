Bappa is home, and Ganesh Chaturthi is being celebrated across India with dhol, tasha, and a vibrant festive spirit. The air resonates with chants of "Ganpati Bappa Morya" as people, celebrities, and commoners alike welcome Lord Ganesha into their homes and pandals for durations ranging from one and a half days to three, five, seven, or eleven days.

From Bollywood actors to cricketers, celebrities joined in the celebrations with great enthusiasm, giving fans a glimpse of their traditions and devotion. Many welcomed Bappa into their homes with grandeur, while others visited temples and iconic pandals to seek blessings.

Like every year, this year too several non-Hindu celebs participated in the festivities, showcasing faith beyond religion.

Celebrities like Salman Khan, Soha Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Zaheer Iqbal, and Sara Ali Khan took to social media to share glimpses of their Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, performing puja and rituals with devotion. However, a section of netizens was not impressed. Salman, Salim, and other non-Hindu celebs faced brutal trolling, with many questioning their interfaith participation in Ganesh Chaturthi.

Salman Khan

Just like every year, the Khan-daan welcomed Bappa with full fervour. Salman Khan shared glimpses of the celebrations on Instagram, where Salim Khan, Salma Khan, Arbaaz Khan, and Salman himself were seen performing the aarti together. However, as usual, some netizens criticised him for participating in the Ganpati puja.

Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan, who is known for following Hindu traditions like her mother, Amrita Singh, celebrated the festival with her brother, Ibrahim Ali Khan. She shared a series of photos on Instagram, giving fans a peek into their Ganesh Chaturthi rituals.

Soha Ali Khan

Kunal Kemmu and Soha Ali Khan also marked the occasion by visiting a temple with their daughter, Inaaya. Soha shared a heartwarming story where Inaaya was seen making an eco-friendly Ganesha idol.

Dia Mirza

Dia Mirza gave fans a glimpse of her intimate celebrations, surrounded by family and friends.

Jacqueline Fernandez and Farah Khan

Actor Jacqueline Fernandez, who visited Lalbaugcha Raja, also welcomed Bappa into her home for the very first time. Sharing pictures on Instagram, she wrote, "Welcoming Bappa home for the very first time. May this new beginning be filled with blessings, love, and light. Ganpati Bappa Morya!"

Zaheer Khan

Actress Sagarika Ghatge and her husband, former cricketer Zaheer Khan, celebrated their son Fatehsinh's first Ganesh Chaturthi. The couple shared adorable photos where the little one could be seen reaching out for a plate of modaks, captioning the post, "Ganpati Bappa Morya! Happy Ganesh Chaturthi from us to you!"

Netizens slammed Zaheer brutally for celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi.

Kareena Kapoor Khan with kids Jeh and Taimur

Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a picture of her elder son, Taimur Ali Khan, praying in front of the altar. A large plate with a small clay idol of Lord Ganesha was placed on it, along with the name "Jeh" written nearby. The setup also included a candle, flowers, and incense sticks. The next picture offered a closer look at the decorated idol.

However, many netizens criticised Kareena for allegedly disrespecting the deity, questioning why she placed the handmade Ganpati idol on a plate and wrote "Jeh" beside it. Some even asked if the actress did not have a dedicated temple space at home.