Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant welcome Antilia Cha Raja days after Kokilaben's health scare

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 is being celebrated across the world today (August 27), and the festival of Lord Ganesha has begun with grandeur in Mumbai.

Ahead of the celebrations, several celebrities and commoners were spotted bringing Ganpati Bappa home for puja. Among them, business tycoon Mukesh Ambani's younger son, Anant Ambani and his wife, Radhika Merchant, were seen welcoming Antilia Cha Raja to their residence amid heavy security.

In videos that surfaced on social media, the couple was seen standing on the road as a flower-decorated tempo carrying the idol arrived. In the first clip, Anant and Radhika were spotted arriving at Antilia in their car with tight security arrangements in place. Another video showed Anant personally accompanying the idol into the residence, continuing the family's tradition of devotion and grandeur.

The Ambanis' Ganesh idol is fondly known among devotees as "Antilia Cha Raja."

Both clips quickly went viral, with captions that struck a chord with viewers. One post read: "#AnantAmbani & #RadhikaMerchant radiate joy and devotion as they welcome Bappa home with smiles and love." Another caption said: "#AnantAmbani makes way home with the beautiful Ganpati Bappa murti, filling the air with devotion and festive joy."

Kokilaben Ambani hospitalised

Meanwhile, Kokilaben Ambani, the 91-year-old mother of industrialists Mukesh and Anil Ambani, was airlifted and admitted to HN Reliance Hospital in Mumbai on Friday morning, according to reports. She is the widow of the late Reliance founder Dhirubhai Ambani.

A video circulating online showed the Ambani family's convoy arriving at the hospital in South Mumbai, sparking concern about her health. While doctors have not disclosed details of her medical condition, her age has heightened worries about the seriousness of the situation.

The Ambani family has not released any official statement yet.