Kokilaben Ambani, mother of industrialists Mukesh and Anil Ambani, was airlifted and admitted to HN Reliance Hospital in Mumbai on Friday morning. While the exact nature of her medical condition has not been disclosed, her advanced age has raised concerns about the seriousness of the situation.

Kokilaben Ambani is the widow of the late Reliance founder, Dhirubhai Ambani. Several photos and videos circulating on social media show the Ambani family's convoy arriving at the Reliance Hospital in South Mumbai, further fueling concern about her health.

In the videos, Tina Ambani was seen heading towards the hospital. Reports suggest that Nita Ambani and Mukesh Ambani are currently with Kokilaben Ambani.

As of now, the Ambani family has not released any official statement regarding her health condition.

Born on February 24, 1934, in Jamnagar, Gujarat, Kokilaben Ambani is widely regarded as the matriarch of the Ambani family. She is respected not only as the wife of the late industrialist Dhirubhai Ambani, founder of Reliance Industries, but also for her role in guiding and supporting the family through India's period of rapid transformation.