It's time to welcome Bappa into our homes. The Ganesh Chaturthi festival begins Saturday (August 22) and will continue till September 1. However, this year's celebrations are marred by the rising cases of Coronavirus in the country. Though it will be a low key celebration, celebs are sure that they will ring in the festival with same zeal and zest.

Excerpts from the conversation:

Do you celebrate Ganapati?

Ganesh Chaturthi has always been very special to me. Every year I wait for the festival patiently and celebrate it with close friends and family. This year, I am planning to do a small puja at home as I can't go out to celebrate with my friends.

This time the vibe of Ganapati is low owing to the pandemic?

Ganpati is one of the highly awaited festivals, which is celebrated with much grandeur in many parts of India, especially Maharashtra. This year the celebrations ought to be different due to the ongoing pandemic, but the excitement and joy are the same like every year to celebrate it but in the confinement of our home with required safety precautions.

What do you usually do during Ganapati festival?

We generally celebrate it at home with small puja like a tradition but I also go to my close friends to celebrate it together. I also make sure to visit Mumbai's famous Lalbaughcha Raja with my family and friends. Decorating home, making special food and just being with close ones are my favourite things to do every year.

What is your favourite food?

I love modak and I don't stop myself from having modaks in Ganpati.

What do you cook as bhog for the festival?

All of us make Ganpati's favourite food. i.e, Modak, satori, puran poli, and banana sheera.

Fond memories of Ganapati?

Every year is a fond memory celebrating Ganpati with my loved ones.

Any wish you want Bappa to grant you?

Ganpati ji is 'dukhharta vidhata', so this year my only wish is to safety and peace for all amid coronavirus. This year we have gone through a lot. I wish Ganpati ji to take away all our problems and bless us with better times.

Are you religious?

I shall not call myself particularly religious, but I believe in God. I love to participate in all my festivals with great excitement and devotion but I am a spiritual person too, so I keep the balance with it in my life.

On the work front, Sonali is currently seen in the web series Dangerous that is streaming on MX Player.