Bollywood dance choreographer Ganesh Acharya recently found himself in hot waters after a woman assistant choreographer Divya Kotian, filed an FIR against him for 'forcing' her to 'watch porn videos'. The woman also accused Ganesh of depriving her of work and demanding commission from projects. The allegation came after his tussle with ace choreographer Saroj Khan who had accused Ganesh of exploiting his dancers by misusing his position of power hence maligning the Cine Dancers Association (CDA).

"This is the conspiracy against me to malign my image, there are people like Saroj Khan and her colleagues who are doing corruption in the industry. Their business has flopped as I have entered the association," Ganesh Acharya, who is the General Secretary of Indian Film and Television Choreographers Association (IFTCA), was quoted as saying by ANI.

He further added, "I will file a defamation case against Saroj Khan and her team who are defaming me and stooping so low to do that, they are doing this because their business has gone in vain they used to earn money sitting at home illegally and I am against it so will put all my efforts to fight against them."

FIR against choreographer Ganesh Acharya

Meanwhile, a copy of the document obtained by IANS claimed that after Acharya became the general secretary of Indian Films and Television Choreographer Association (IFTCA), he would frequently call Kotian at the IFTCA office at Veera Desai, Andheri (West) and Mukti Rehearsal Hall.

Kotian has further told the National Commission for Women unit in Maharashtra that Acharya has been "depriving" her to work in the film industry and "demanding commissions" from income.

According to the legal document, Acharya said that whenever a coordination of any song was done, she was asked to pay Rs 500 per dancer to Acharya, else she was not allowed to do any coordination in the industry.

As she could not pay, he later asked her to be his assistant which she denied as Kotian wanted to work independently.

The complainant also claimed that whenever Kotian reached Acharya's office she would find him watching porn videos.

"Whenever I used to reach his office for any work I always found him watching porn videos and he even asked me to watch the porn videos. He also stated that even I will enjoy watching porn videos.

"Listening to this I lost my temper and I knew he was a womaniser and involved in gambling and cricket batting too so I will complaint against you to the association and police (sic.)," it read.

"On January 26th January, 2020, there was a SGM of IFTCA at Raheja Classic Club, behind Infinity Mall, Andheri West. I reached there at 1.00 PM to put my points forward to the IFTCA in the SGM...

"I was waiting at the corridor at 3.00 PM during this time Ganesh Acharya, Jayshree Kelkar and Preeti Lad reached at the same place... Ganesh Acharya started screaming on me..(sic.)"

Woman physically assaulted

Kotian also said that Kelkar and Lad physically assaulted her.

"After this I tried making him understand that I am a member and I have come to put my points forward... Listening to this he got angry and told Jayshree to hit 'thappad' and use laat (kick) and throw her away... After this Jayshree Kelkar and Preeti Lad started hitting me (sic.)."

According to the document, Kotian complained to Amboli Police Station.

"The entire scene is covered in the CCTV footage. I have complained to the Amboli police station."

This is not the first time that Acharya has faced harassment charges. Bollywood actress Tanushree Dutta has also come out and spoken about the choreographer for spreading "malicious rumours" about her and ruining her reputation.

(With IANS Inputs)