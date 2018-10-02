Mahatma Gandhi's popular quotes and bhajans resonated on Tuesday in the sprawling Chaoyang Park in central Beijing where people from all walks of life gathered to commemorate his 149th birth anniversary.

A cultural team from the Indian Embassy in Beijing sung Mahatma Gandhi's most popular bhajans and some of his popular quotes were recited by the Chinese school children.

The statue of Gandhi carved by China's acclaimed sculptor and artist Yuan Xikun was installed in the park in 2005, providing an opportunity for all his admirers here to pay homage to him.

Besides Gandhi, Yuan had also sculpted the bust of Rabindranath Tagore which is displayed in the museum attached to the park.

The statue was garlanded by the Charge d'affaires of the Indian Embassy Acquino Vimal. A large gathering of Indian diplomats, including the Charge d'affaires and Indian expats attended Tuesday's function.

"Starting today, Embassy of India, in collaboration with others in China, intends to celebrate in a major way the birth anniversary of Gandhiji," Vimal said.

"Gandhiji did not visit China, however, his thought and philosophy have been recognised and appreciated by Chinese thinkers," he added.