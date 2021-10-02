India celebrates the 152nd birth anniversary of Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, popularly known as Mahatma Gandhi, on October 2. Gandhi, the major face of India's non-violent independence movement was born in 1869 to Karamchand Gandhi and Putlibai in Gujarat.

Gandhi's birth anniversary is also observed as the International Day of Non-Violence for him being a person who taught us to follow the path of peace and non-violence.

In June 2007, the United Nations General Assembly had voted to establish October 2 as the International Day of Non-Violence. The resolution by the General Assembly asks all members of the UN to commemorate October 2 in "an appropriate manner and disseminate the message of non-violence, including through education and public awareness.

Gandhi, who has inspired millions of people all over the world with his teachings, is remembered even seven decades after his death. He was assassinated by Nathuram Godse, who fired three bullets into his chest at point-blank range on January 30, 1948.

Check out 30 inspiring quotes by Mahatma Gandhi to be shared on Gandhi Jayanti 2021: