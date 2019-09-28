Gandhi Jayanti is celebrated every year in India on October 2 to mark the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. Gandhi was a massive political figure in India who helped India get its independence in 1947. He began the Satyagraha movement and civil disobedience, which were based on non-violence.

Every year, India observes Gandhi Jayanti on this date. All across India, prayer meets, art exhibitions and seminars are held to commemorate his birth anniversary. In schools, essays and painting competitions are held with themes revolving around Gandhi and his role in the Indian freedom struggle.

This year is a special year because October 2 will be the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi and India and the rest of the world are getting ready to celebrate this milestone with a series of events to honour his legacy.

In India, there are multiple events scheduled to be held across the country on October 2.

Gandhi Jayanti celebrations in India

The Indian government is going to release commemorative stamps and coins

BJP leaders will take part in a Gandhi Sankalp Yatra which will launch on October 2, his birth anniversary and end on January 30, 2020, his death anniversary. This padh yatra requires every BJP MP to cover 150 kms in 15 days and all leaders should collectively cover five lakh kilometres within the few months. During the yatra, each BJP member is expected to wear only Khadi and talkl about Gandhi and his ideals. They are expected to eat in the villages and sleep in the last village of the day.

Launching of awareness campaigns to end the use of single-use plastic items; From October 3 to 23, many drives are scheduled to collect waste and transport them to designated centres for segregating and recycling them.

The Indian Railways' Central zone is painting over 20 diesel trains with the Mahatma Gandhi's picture on the backdrop of the national tricolour. The painting of the coaches began two months ago. The coaches will in Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus on October 2.

Event is scheduled at Sabarmati Ashram in Gujarat where the commemorative coin and postage stamps will be released.

Cycling programmes will be held across the country with 1.5 lakh cyclists scheduled to take part in it.

A national handcrafts fair will take place between October 1 to 15

Solar lamps will be assembled by one lakh school students.

Congress party will conduct week-long programmes between October 2 and October 9. A padyatra will be conducted on October 2 by the party at all state levels wearing the trademark Gandhi topi, chanting slogans and carrying his photo. The events for the rest of the six days will consist of lectures, and seminars to honour Gandhi's memory.

Government schools will arrange for a visit to Gandhiji memorial in Chandigarh sector 16 organised by the HRD Ministry of the Indian Government.

In Manipur, street plays will be organized on Alternative Dispute Resolution by Nokhpahada Group

An international commemoration of Gandhi

Like India countries across the world are also gearing up to celebrate the Mahatma Gandhi on his 150th birth anniversary