Director Ramesh Pisharody's Malayalam movie Ganagandharvan starring Mammootty, Manoj K Jayan and Sunil Sukhada, has received positive reviews and good ratings from the audience.

Ganagandharvan is a comedy film and director Ramesh Pisharody has not only written script and dialogues with Hari P Nair, but also co-produced the film with Anto Joseph under the banner Ichais Productions. The flick has received a U certificate from the censor board and its runtime is 2.19 hours.

Ganagandharvan story: The movie revolves around the story of Kalasadhan Ullas, who is an aspiring singer living an ordinary life by performing at stage shows. But his life turns upside down when he gets entangled in a police case involving three women. What happens next forms the crux of the story.

Performances: As usual, Mammootty has delivered brilliant performances, which is the highlight of Ganagandharvan. Sreelakshmi, Vanditha Manoharan, Mukesh, Manoj K Jayan, Siddique, Innocent, Suresh Krishna and Salim Kumar have done justice to their roles and they are assets of the film, say the audience.

Technical: Ganagandharvan has decent production values. Deepak Dev's songs and background score, Alagappan's beautiful picturisation and locales, Lijo Paul's sharp editing and dialogues are the attractions on the technical front, add the viewers.

