YouTuber, Live-streamer, and gamer Nishchay Malhan, popularly known as Triggered Insaan, on Friday said that it's a big deal that gaming is also getting recognition, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated him at the first National Creators Award.

Malhan, who was given the 'Gaming Creator' award at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, thanked PM Modi for recognising the Gaming Category.

"Thank you PM sir for this award. I'm really nervous. I didn't think I would have to speak here, and even I still don't know what to say. I got an award in gaming, and thanks to that gaming is also getting recognition," Malhan said.

Triggered Insaan created this channel in November 2017 and has garnered over 2.5 billion views. He livestreams various games such as GTA 5, Minecraft, Resident Evil, FIFAe, and others on his gaming channel, Live Insaan.

Meanwhile, Keerthika Govindhasamy, also known as Keerthi History, who received the Best Storyteller Award, when touched PM Modi's feet, he reciprocated and said that touching feet in the field of art is different, but personally he gets disturbed, particularly when a daughter touches his feet.

The National Creators Award is an effort to recognise excellence and impact across domains, including storytelling, social change advocacy, environmental sustainability, education, and gaming, among others. The award is envisioned as a launchpad for using creativity to drive positive change.

