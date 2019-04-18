Sophie Turner is taking a break from acting to concentrate on her mental health. The Game of Thrones star is set to appear in the upcoming X-Men: Dark Phoenix movie as well as reprise her role as Sansa Stark for the final season of Game of Thrones, that had its premiere on April 14. The first episode of season eight broke viewing records and the rest of the season is set to follow the same path.

Reportedly Sophie Turner has spoken out on her mental health battle, admitting that criticism over her looks and acting on her hit show Game of Thrones led her to have suicidal thoughts. The 23-year-old actress was making an appearance on Dr. Phil's podcast Phil in the Blanks, when she said she had stepped away from the showbiz world and acting to take care of herself.

Sophie, who is reportedly in therapy and on medication, also gave credit to her fiancé Joe Jonas for helping her through her depression. His declarations of love to her every day helped her a lot towards recovery. The Game of Thrones star revealed to Dr. Phil that she first began having mental health issues when she was 17, explaining that living at her parent's home while she worked and her friends and brothers were away at university was a triggering factor.

'I've suffered with my depression for five or six years now. The biggest challenge for me is getting out of bed and getting out of the house. Learning to love yourself is the biggest challenge,' she said. Sophie Turner also made a shocking confession, the actress revealed that she used to have suicidal thoughts a lot when she was younger. So, this break from acting is exactly what the young actress needs to get her head on straight. Even if the news may break the hearts of millions of fans worldwide, Sophie needs to take care of herself. Game of Thrones season eight will air its second episode on April 21.