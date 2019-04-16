Sophie Turner may have done it again. The Game of Thrones star posted a picture of herself sleeping on the sets of the show and fans are going crazy. Reportedly the 23-year-old actress, who plays the character Sansa Stark on the iconic drama, took to Instagram to post a picture of herself laying down with her eyes closed during the final season Winterfell.

And right on cue, fans are going insane trying to figure out if the actress is foreshadowing the fate of her character. The actress posted a message next to the picture stating 'In honour of the final season of Thrones premiering tonight .... Here's a picture of me asleep on set.'

Even though the message seems straightforward with no undertones of spoilers or foreshadowing, the message gathered over 1.7 million views. This isn't the first time Sophie Turner has gotten fans worked up about spoilers from Game of Thrones. Sophie confessed earlier that she had revealed the ending to the final season of the show to her friends. The confession did not go down well with fans who attacked her on social media saying she was not taking her job seriously.

The actress had to come out and clarify that she was indeed taking her job seriously. So, it seems unlikely that she would try to tease fans again. It isn't clear whether HBO reprimanded Sophie for her previous slip up but it seems that as far as the photo goes, HBO won't be losing any sleep over it.

The final season of Game of Thrones aired its first episode on 14th April. The second episode of the HBO hit will air on the 21st of April. Season 8 of Game of Thrones will have six episodes. You can check out the pic here: