Kit Harington seems to have had it with his Game of Thrones co-star Sophie Turner. The 32-year-old actor, who played Jon Snow in the HBO fantasy series, was apparently called out by Sophie (Sansa Stark) over the amount of time he spent in the make-up trailer during the show.

With the epic series now done and dusted, the stories between the actors are still coming through thick and fast and Kit is keen for it to stop. Sophie was known for ribbing her on-screen sort-of brother about the considerable amount of time he spent perfecting Jon's curls, when asked about Sophie's ribbing during ACE Comic Con this weekend, Kit said: "Sophie Turner needs to just shush every now and then."

The final season of Game of Thrones disappointed a lot of fans with some even petitioning HBO to remake the final season. However, the pleas fell on deaf ears. However, HBO is actively developing the prequel series to Game of Thrones, titled "Blood Moon." The title may not be set in stone yet.

Kit Harington also opened up about the bond he shares with his on-screen siblings. 'I love that girl to my very bones. The thing about Sophie, Maisie, Isaac and me is that we were together for so long,' he said. 'Richard [Madden] was definitely in that too. We became like actual siblings, we would literally fight each other. We have a very sibling relationship,' he said.

Kit Harington is all set to make his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut with his role in "The Eternals" as Balck Knight. Marvel's "The Eternals" will star Angelina Jolie.