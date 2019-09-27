Kit Harington made quite the shocking revelation recently. The Game of Thrones star confessed to not having watched the final season of the show.

Reportedly, the Game of Thrones team addressed the controversy around the show's final season while taking questions from the press backstage at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards. The showrunners and cast were celebrating the acclaimed HBO drama winning Outstanding Drama Series for the fourth time when they were asked about season 8 receiving backlash from some of the show's fandom.

It was then that star Kit Harington (Jon Snow) made the confession, "I still haven't seen the show," said Harington. Working on a show make colour his opinion, but he should at least do fans the courtesy of watching the show to see if their complaints are valid.

"So that's how I dealt with that controversy — I haven't seen the final season but I know what it took to shoot it. It was hard and all of them put their love and effort into it. Controversy, I think for us, we knew what we were doing was right, storywise, and we knew that it was right for the characters because we lived with them for 10 years. Controversy for us didn't really affect us," he added.

Kit Harington is leaving behind Game of Thrones and will be joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Maybe the actor decided to say goodbye to the show before the fans themselves. The star will reportedly be playing the character of "Black Knight."Kit Harington did not win the Emmy for Best Actor, there is only so much an actor can do. But his blind loyalty to Game of Thrones is a little disappointing.