Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams have just confessed to how they felt about shooting the epic final battle sequence.

The pair play sisters on HBO's hit show Game of Thrones. Reportedly Maisie Williams has admitted that nothing could have prepared her for shooting her final scenes for the show's forthcoming eighth and last season.

Reportedly the actress - who has played Arya Stark in the HBO fantasy series since it first hit screens in 2011 -told Vogue magazine that shooting the mammoth fight scene - which took 55 nights to film and will be the climax to the series - left her 'looking around around asking "what are we doing?"'

'All the training in the world couldn't have prepared me for the amount of stamina you needed for these night shoots,' she told the publication. 'It gets to the point where it's four o'clock in the morning and you're looking around like, "This is ridiculous. What are we doing?"'

Her close friend and co-star Sophie Turner added, of their last day on set: 'I couldn't control myself! I cried for hours and hours once it wrapped.

'It was like leaving behind a character that I've grown up with. It's almost like a death.'

The pair were reportedly interviewed by the magazine alongside co-star Lena Headey, who reminisced about when she first got the job on the show before it had gone on air yet.

'None of us knew [how big it would be]. You do your audition, you get a job and then you think, "Will anyone watch this?",' she said.

It is being reported that Lena, Maisie and Sophie - who plays Sansa Stark - posed for the fashion tome alongside fellow star Gwendoline Christie, who has portrayed Brienne of Tarth since the show's second season.

We can't wait for the final season of Game of Thrones.