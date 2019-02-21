Okay, so Sansa Stark is finally stepping into the fray.

Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner reportedly revealed that her character Sansa Stark will finally be getting her armour and will most likely be stepping into battle. Sansa Stark has come a long way since her early days as a naïve and spoiled brat.

She has gone through a few costume changes throughout the show's run, but her most memorable has been the "Dark Sansa" look. The new armour will apparently have the same dark look.

"This is the first time I've had armour," Sophie Turner tells EW. Apparently, The costume is not Jaime Lannister or Brienne of Tarth-style metal armour, but more like a jet-black ensemble made of thick leather or similar material.

"We the idea of it being very protective and she buttons herself up," Turner says. "I wanted her to have a bit of armour and be a bit more warrior like. She's like the warrior of Winterfell."

Apparently, this costume has yet to be revealed by any of the pre-season photos or footage, which have only shown Sansa Stark in the first episode of season 8 greeting a returning Jon Snow (Kit Harington) and somewhat icily greeting an arriving Daenerys Targaryen. As the final season opens, Sansa has been busy preparing the North for war. The final season of Game of Thrones is shaping up to be epic and Sophie Turner sure had a lot to say about the show's finale. The star recently confessed that she had revealed the ending to the final season of Game of Thrones to her friends.