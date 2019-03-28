Sophie Turner may have a little of Dark Sansa in her after all as the Game of Thrones star brandished her claws and took a shot at X-Men: The Last Stand saying that the upcoming Dark Phoenix is much more faithful to the original storyline.

Apparently, Fox is attempting to do Chris Claremont's famous Marvel comics storyline justice after the negative response to Brett Ratner's X-Men: The Last Stand. Reportedly Simon Kingberg served as a writer on the 2006 film and is now trying to make up for it by tackling the latest film as a first-time director. In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, Sophie Turner said the upcoming film is far more accurate than X-Men The Last Stand:

"Dark Phoenix done right."

While Sophie Turner is known for her role on Game of Thrones, the actress admits Dark Phoenix might be the hardest work she's ever had to do:

"Every other scene in Dark Phoenix is, like, the most intense scene I've ever done,"

It is being reported that the upcoming film stars James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender, Jennifer Lawrence, Nicholas Hoult, Tye Sheridan, Sophie Turner, Alexandra Shipp, Kodi Smit-McPhee, Evan Peters, and Jessica Chastain. Reportedly Dark Phoenix is set to hit theaters on June 7, 2019.

But Dark Phoenix is not the only thing Sophie Turner fans have to look forward to, the final season of Game of Thrones will premiere in April and Sophie Turner is set to reprise her role as Sansa Stark once more. Sasa Stark may have a very important role to play in the final season of Game of Thrones.