Sophie Turner seems to be going all out for her new show, Survive. Reportedly, the actress stripped completely naked as she filmed a harrowing shower scene for the thriller series.

In real life, Sophie Turner is currently pregnant with her first child with husband Joe Jonas. So, we're not sure if the scene would have been possible if the series was shot now.

The Game Of Thrones actress, who plays Jane in the show, is seen sitting in the shower as she appears transfixed on a razor while showering.

The scene looks intense, Sophie appears to be sitting naked in the shower block. Apparently her character is a resident of a mental health facility.

Her latest role seems like quite the departure from the role on Game of Thrones as Sansa Stark. Sophie has not had much success on the big screen lately. With her last movie, X-Men: Dark Phoenix bombing at the box office.

But perhaps Sophie might find better success on streaming services. Survive follows Jane, who once discharged from the facility gets on a plane which crashes into snow-topped mountains and is one of only two survivors.

Sophie's character Jane and a man named Paul [Corey Hawkins] fight for their lives after the deadly plane crash.

Sophie looks like she has given it her all for the role. Though the premise might not be all that original. The show may well be worth watching for Sophie's performance.