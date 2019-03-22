Game of Thrones star Nikolaj Coster-Waldau opened up about his character's fate in the final season of Game of Thrones.

Jaime Lannister may have a very important role to play in the final season of Game of Thrones.

Nikolaj spoke about his satisfaction with his last scene as Jaime Lannister. "I am proud to have been on a show that has had this kind of impact and success," Coster-Waldau told Star 2. "And relief that it has come to an end in the way that (showrunners) David Benioff and DB Weiss had wanted it to."

"I find Jaime so interesting," he went on to say about the character who he played for eight seasons on the HBO show. "The core of this guy is that he does what he does in the name of love. He's a complex guy."

"That's the key to Game Of Thrones, the characters are never just black and white. Even though his story is set in this fantastical world and his circumstances are extreme, he is relatable."

Jaime Lannister might yet redeem himself as a hero. And from the glimpse of him in the trailer, it seems that Jaime is finally getting in touch with the concept of honour that he seemed to have forgotten.

The actor mentioned his final scene without spoiling what actually happens: "I had a great last scene. It was absolutely beautiful. It was the perfect way to end." However, he did say the scene was towards the end, which means we'll see plenty of Jaime in the upcoming season.

"Obviously I can't tell you what the scene was. It wasn't the final scene (of the series), but it was close to the end, and it was shot at a beautiful location," the actor said, revealing that other cast members finished their filming for season 8 before him. "At this point, I had seen quite a lot of colleagues wrap, so I had seen a lot of tears, beautiful speeches, and I knew what to expect."

We hope Jaime Lannister gets his satisfying ending. We can't wait for the final season of Game of Thrones.