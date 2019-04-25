After the initial shock of Maisie Williams sex scene died down, the actress had to deal with criticism of the scene online. Game Of Thrones star has defended her sex scene after fans branded her intimate moment on-screen as 'uncomfortable'.

In season eight episode two, Arya Stark got frisky between the sheets with her lifelong friend Gendry in an unexpected nude scene. The actress, who is 22 years old in real life, poked fun at trolls when she revealed to her 2.26 million followers that her own mum, stepdad and her six siblings had already watched the awkward moment.

Maisie wrote: 'If u feel uncomfortable just know that my mother and my step dad and my 2 sisters and my 4 brothers have all probably watched this too ahahakillmeehehe.' (sic)

The criticism is an expected result of social media culture. Arya Stark on the show is a killer who has had no romantic sub-plots throughout the show, except for brief flirtations with Gendry, so a full blown love scene between the two came out of left field and quite rightly felt unnecessary to the flow of the story, especially with only six episodes this season.

However, not all her fans felt like the scene was unnecessary. Many followers rushed to praise the actress for her performance which conveyed Arya 'taking control' of her sexuality. Now we have to say that taking control of one's sexuality is one thing but shoehorning in a love scene just to fill in the minutes seems unnecessary. The third episode of Game of Thrones will air on April 28.