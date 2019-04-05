Jon Snow knows nothing and he might be getting punished for. Well, if the latest promo clip from SNL is to be believed.

Kit Harington will be hosting SNL for the April 13th episode, a day before the final season of Game of Thrones is set to premiere. The stars of Game of Thrones have been on a promotional whirlwind. Harington's co-star Maisie Williams made waves just days ago when she apparently let slip a major spoiler for the final season when she told Jimmy Fallon that her character Arya Stark would die in the second episode.

The actress realized her mistake a little too late and asked the talk show host if the show was live. She appeared distraught that the audience would tweet what she just did. It was quite a tense moment, but it was all revealed to be an April Fools' prank.

Kit Harington will be continuing the promotional tour for the final season with his appearance on SNL as the host. The final season of Game of Thrones will air on April 14th. Season 8 will reportedly have six episodes and as such fans can expect each episode to be packed with epic moments and we have to say that the deaths of Jon Snow and Arya Stark could be a distinct possibility. This is Game of Thrones after all.

Fans have been going crazy with their theories for months and with the final season merely days away, the craziness is reaching levels of mass hysteria and we have to say that we agree with them. We can't wait for the final season of Game of Thrones.

We have to say that n true SNL spirit the Walk of Shame looks hilarious.