The final season of Game of Thrones is almost upon us and fans are getting excited. The cast of the hit HBO show has been dropping hints and spoilers all around while the most recent revelations have come, courtesy actor John Bradley, who plays Samwell Tarly.

Game of Thrones is packed with intrigue and betrayal, but there have always been some moments of innocence that have seeped through, and most of those moments have been due to Samwell Tarly. John Bradley recently spoke to EW about his character and a Jon Snow spoiler ahead of the final season premiere.

When asked about his reaction to the script for season 8 John reminisced about how it was the beginning of the goodbye process and how reading the scripts gave him the knowledge that so many people in the world wanted. The final season of Game of Thrones is the culmination of almost eight years of work and there are millions of fans who would do anything to get any information they can before the show airs this month.

As for his friend Jon Snow, it was revealed in the last season that Samwell Tarly knows the truth of Jon Snow's parentage. And John emphasises that the revelation will have an impact on Jon Snow and that he would rather hear it from Sam than anyone else.

The last season left Jon Snow as clueless to his parentage as he has ever been in the last seven seasons, especially, when the season ended with Jon and Daenerys consummating their relationship. Once Sam reveals to Jon Snow who he really is, he will realize that Daenerys is his aunt. That will be quite an awkward moment. But it will be a blip in the final season which is sure to be packed with epic moments throughout its six-episode run.