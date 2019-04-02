Bran Stark did not see university life coming it seems. Isaac Hempstead-Wright's experience at university as a celebrity may not have been entirely pleasant. Apparently, the Game of Thrones star was recognized wherever he went.

Reportedly Isaac Hempstead-Wright revealed he didn't have a typical student experience when he studied at the University of Birmingham. Speaking to Esquire, the actor, confessed it was like 'a massacre' when he went to some 'awful club night' with his new flatmates on the day he moved in.

He said: 'I walked in and this girl just looked at me. And I was like: "Hello", and they were like "Hi(!)".

'I went down to get some more stuff and when I came back, they'd had like a flat conference to say: "Oh my god, what the f*** is going on."

Isaac isn't the first celebrity to have an awkward university experience. Many Hollywood stars before him have faced star struck fans coming up to them and asking for selfies and autographs. The Bran Stark actor added: 'We went for dinner and they didn't actually say anything until, eventually, one of their mates was like: "So apparently you're in Game of Thrones?!"

'I went out to some awful club night, and it was just... a massacre.'

Apparently, the actor, attended university for a year before dropping out. He said he received 'billions of emails' from fans because his student email address was in the public domain. This kind of bombardment will make anyone feel overwhelmed. It makes us wonder if that was the reason he dropped out?

He said: 'There were so many tweets. And because your email is public domain, I got like, billions of emails from people going: "Hi Three-Eyed Raven!"

'I was just trying to find out where my next lecture was.'

Well, it seems that the craziness of fans is only going to increase with the final season of Game of Thrones right around the corner.