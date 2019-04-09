Emilia Clarke had recently revealed that in 2011, she suffered from life-threatening brain aneurysms, and now the Game of Thrones star has even shared photographs from her ordeal.

Emilia had admitted that the second aneurysm almost killed her. The star is now 32 years old and is looking back at her health scare. During her appearance on CBS Sunday Morning, Emilia recalled coping with her condition as a day-to-day thing.

Emilia described it vividly when she said, "You go on the set, and you play a badass character, and you walk through fire, and you speak to hundreds of people, and you're being asked to be – to work as hard as you possibly can."

Emilia Clarke credits the show for helping her survive. While dealing with her first aneurysm, Emilia said that she used the show so that she wouldn't dwell on her own mortality. Reportedly During her open later in The New Yorker, Emilia explained that she had just finished filming the first season of the HBO series when she had her first brain aneurysm while working out with a personal trainer. Emilia was quickly sent for an MRI after the shocking event, where they diagnosed her with a subarachnoid hemorrhage.

The star shared images from her stay at the hospital and her recovery. The images are heartbreaking to see, but they also act as a reminder that Emilia fought and survived a serious medical condition and she will be back as the formidable mother of Dragons, Daenerys Targaryen in the final season of Game of Thrones.

Season 8 of Game of Thrones will air on April 14th. The final season will have six episodes and Daenerys Targaryen will most likely play a very important role in the final season of the HBO hit. You can check out the pics here: