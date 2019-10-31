Emilia Clarke recently spilled the beans on who was responsible for the infamous coffee cup snafu on an episode of Game of Thrones.

The blooper that made it to the final cut was the butt of many jokes and added to the criticism of the lackluster final season of Game of Thrones. And it looks like, Daenerys Targaryen herself, Emilia Clarke is finally setting the record straight on who was actually responsible for the blunder.

Emilia Clarke, who starred as Daenerys Targaryen on the hit HBO fantasy, is not a fan of how much blame she's received for Reportedly, the now-infamous Starbucks-like coffee cup that was spotted in front of her during season 8, episode 4, "The Last of the Starks." During the Winterfell feast, the to-go cup is clearly out of place among the medieval goblets and tankards, and Dany is the only one sitting at the table where the cup is placed. That's why her costar Sophie Turner previously implicated Clarke for the cup accidentally making it into the final version of the episode (before she also blamed Kit Harington).

So Clarke has decided to set the record straight on The Tonight Show by finally revealing the coffee cup culprit's real identity.

"Here's the truth," Clarke tells host Jimmy Fallon in a clip from Wednesday's episode. "We had like a party before the Emmys recently, and Conleth [Hill], who plays Varys, who's sitting next to me in that scene, he pulls me aside and he's like, 'Emilia, I've got to tell you something. I've got to tell you something, love. The coffee cup was mine!' It was his! It was Conleth's coffee cup. He said so."

That is quite a revelation, Varys was as sneaky as ever, letting poor Emilia take the blame for his mistake. Varys was supposedly a very devious character on Game of Thrones, working in the shadows. Varys was executed for plotting against Daenerys in the final season. So, justice was served in a way. You can check out the video here: