Game of Thrones aired its final episode a few months ago, but that doesn't mean the cast has forgotten each other. In fact, there was an epic reunion recently, where Kit Harington, Jason Momoa and Emila Clarke got together.

Daenerys sure knows how to party with her beaus.

It's only been a few months since Game of Thrones ended its reign, but three of the show's stars reunited and it's already going to tempt you into a rewatch.

Reportedly, Emilia Clarke, Jason Momoa, and Kit Harington were all in the same place at the same time and there is even a photo to prove it! Clarke and Momoa were both guest-starring on The Graham Norton Show, and then all three brought their Game of Thrones love triangle to life as Clarke continued her birthday celebrations.

"Reunions never looked this hairy," Clarke wrote on Instagram before hashtagging "#anyexcuseforamomoasandwich."

Emila Clarke played Daenerys Targaryen on Game of Thrones while Jason Momoa played her husband Khal Drogo. Later on, Daenerys gets together with Jon Snow. But things didn't seem awkward at all when Khal met Jon. In fact, they seemed to be having a lot of fun.

The final season of Game of Thrones may have disappointed many of its fans. But they still seem to love the cast. Jason Momoa and Emilia Clarke are both trying their hand out in projects on streaming services, while Kit Harington has made a move to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Kit has joined the cast of the Eternals movie. The Eternals is also set to star Angelina Jolie. We wish them well. You can check out the pics here: