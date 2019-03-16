As the final season of Game of Thrones approaches, showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss get candid about their journey. The final season of Game of Thrones will air in April. The cast and crew of the show have been saying their goodbyes and it seems the showrunners are preparing themselves for the end as well.

"If you're going to spend 10 years working on one show, you better really love the people you work with, because you're spending a sh—load of time away from your family and friends," Benioff said. "You always put everything into it. So to spend time on a show that people respond to all over the world, it's incredibly gratifying. You have these characters you love and you can come up with ideas for them, and a few months later these incredible actors will be saying those things. That's such a rare gift."

Weiss was quiet for a bit before answering. "If 10 years ago somebody had given me a chance to write a ticket, I wouldn't have been crazy enough to write a ticket to something this great," he said. "I just think about how bizarre it will be to not be doing this anymore, because it becomes the water you swim in. It becomes every minute of every day, 365 days a year, this show is on your mind or in your life. After it's done, it will be like re-entering some weird universe where I don't even know how people act there anymore.... When I'm 75 years old, I'm going to be [affecting a quivering, elderly voice], 'You know, it would be great if Tyrion said... Ah, goddamn it!'"

Game of Thrones has gone onto become immensely popular and has become one of the most iconic shows on TV. We can't wait for the final season of Game of Thrones.