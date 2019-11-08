It looks like there was more to the ending of Game of Thrones than previously thought. Reportedly, Daenerys Targaryen came back in a leaked missing scene that changes the ending.

Game of Thrones aired its final episode a couple of months ago, and we have to say, the entire final season, as well as the ending, left a lot to be desired for fans.

However, does a leaked scene from the HBO Season 8 ending actually reveal what lies in store for readers of The Winds of Winter and A Dream of Spring? The show's creators have said Martin gave them fixed points about the ending - does that include this shock revelation. Did this deleted scene change everything we know about Daenerys?

Fans saw Jon Snow stab his lover (and aunt) to death before Drogon swooped down and carried her off. Bran Stark was told the dragon was last seen flying towards Volantis, where fans know red priests like Kinvara have the power to bring people back to life.

Now if Daenerys does come back to life, it would reminiscent of another fan favourite's resurrection. Jon Snow, played by Kit Harington was famously brought back to life by the Red Priestess after being killed off in an earlier season. But now that the show has ended, a resurrection makes no difference, neither does a deleted scene.

Now, the scene in question is not available for dissection, so this piece of information has to be taken with a pinch of salt. And since Game of Thrones has no plans of remaking the final season, the scene may very well not see the light of day at all.