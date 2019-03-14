Game of Thrones might just go all out for the final season. The six episodes that comprise the finals season are not movie length as fans had hoped, well at least the first two episodes aren't. Each being less than an hour long.

But what has fans excited is that every moment in the final six episodes will hold a shocking revelation or an epic battle or a confrontation between characters. And fans are going crazy with their theories.

Apparently, Game of Thrones has made clear the deep connection between Bran a.k.a. the Three-Eyed Raven and the Night King. The two characters are so deeply intertwined that one of the most popular Game of Thrones theories predicts that Bran is actually the Night King himself. But, rather than being the same person, perhaps the two are really rivals, whose war goes back centuries.

One fan has outlined an elaborate theory explaining the ancient battle between the Night King and Bran, the Three-Eyed Raven.

Now, this theory is predicated on the recent interview Entertainment Weekly ran with Night King actor Vladimir Furdik, who said his character "has a target he wants to kill, and you will find out who that is. There's also that moment [in "Hardhome"] when Jon Snow was on the boat and the Night King looked at him and raised his arms — there's a similar and even stronger moment between Jon and the Night King this time." Jon Snow does seem like the obvious target because he is the most prominent obstacle in the Night King's path.

But, according to this theory, what if that target isn't Jon Snow? As the fan writes:

The Night King has had many opportunities to kill Jon. If he was after him that bad, he would have killed him by now! Also, the actor brought up Jon and Night King's stare down in the same sentence as "he is after someone" so HBO wouldn't let him say those things together because it's too spoilery. So it can't be Jon.

Now, maybe this target is actually Bran:

There's some show dialogue that tells us that Bran is very important as well. Like Jojen Reed! He tells Bran, "only one thing that matters, you!" So he's saying that Bran is the only thing that matters. There's also Benjen. He tells Bran "one way or another, he will find his way to the world of men. And when he does, you will be there waiting for him." Also, Remember when the Night King touched Bran and then the three-eyed raven tells Bran, "he touched you! He knows you're here! He'll come for you!" The Night King is coming for Bran? I mean that's telling us everything we need to know right there. So he's after Bran!

So, why would the Night King be after Bran? The user explains:

The simple reason is that it's because Bran is the three-eyed raven. But there is more to this! If you've watched the interview with Issac Hempstead-wright (Bran) he tells us that the Night King and the three-eyed raven are ancient enemies! He also said that the wights underground in front of the three-eyed raven's cave, were deliberately put there, to prevent anybody coming to the cave to become a new three-eyed raven. So the wights that killed Jojen, were put there to stop anybody else from becoming the next three-eyed raven. So the Night King does not want anybody else to be the three-eyed raven. He doesn't want ANY three-eyed ravens at all! So the Night King and three-eyed raven are ancient enemies.

And this is where it gets really crazy, its because Azor Ahai could be the first three-eyed Raven or as he was called Bran the Builder. Our minds are blown. But we'll have to wait till April to see if this theory has any merit. We can't wait for the final season of Game of Thrones.