Game of Thrones season 8 episode 5 is going to air in just a couple of days and it will feature the greatest war between Daenerys Targaryen and Cersei Lannister. These two characters have lost a lot in the last couple of years which has pushed them to become their own worst enemies. There are now speculations that not Daenerys, but Cersei will become the Mad Queen before the HBO's series will wrap up this month.

Ever since we have seen Cersei Lannister in Game of Thrones series, we know for a fact that she will do everything just to protect her children. In the very beginning, Jaime pushed young Bran Stark after he witnessed Cersei having sex with him. She even executed Bran's father, Eddard Stark, after he learned the truth of her children's illegitimacy.

Later in the series, she was blindly in love with her monstrous son Joffrey Baratheon and never heard of anyone who spoke against the young lad. However, after the death of all of her children, we have witnessed a cruel side of Cersei in the show. After she learned that she is once again pregnant with Jaime Lannister's kid, we thought that she might take everything lightly but after Jaime abandoned her and went to North, she instantly lost all the patience and ordered Euron Greyjoy to get her Golden Company who will fight on her behalf in the upcoming battle.

In the recently released episode "The Last of Starks," we saw how Cersei Lannister has called upon all the people from her realm to come together and stay in Red Keep. She knew very well that if Daenerys has to attack the King's Landing, she will have to eradicate every human being from the Red Keep. Cersei showed no empathy on her face for the lives of her realm. Does this mean that she is turning into a Mad Queen?

Well, if you remember, back in season five of Game of Thrones, Cersei Lannister had a flashback to the time when she and her friend visited a fortune teller, Maggy the Frog. Cersei asked three questions from the psychic, including the future of her children. The mysterious woman told her that she will have three, "Gold will be their crown, gold their shrouds." Maggy foretold about three children and as we all know, Cersei is pregnant for the fourth time and we all know that Jaime is the child's father.

It means that Cersei Lannister's fourth children will not survive the upcoming battle and this may lead her to walk on the complete destruction of everyone.

Lena Headey will return as Cersei Lannister in the upcoming episode 5 of Game of Thrones season 8. The second last episode is going to air on HBO on Sunday at 9 pm.