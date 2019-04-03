The final season of Game of Thrones is almost upon us and we can hardly contain our excitement. Especially with HBO teasing us with new footage.

However, the latest footage from HBO could bring some bad news for fans.

According to Bgr.com, in the spate of newly released clips which you can see at the bottom of this post and which offer on the briefest of new footage, among the things we see is Jon Snow and Arya Stark reunited at Winterfell. At one point, Jaime Lannister declares the obvious, relative to the dire state of things now that the Army of the Dead has breached the Wall: "This goes beyond loyalty, this is about survival."

Now, we have to say that it seems that all of our theories will be coming true. Check out our stories that have a scene by scene rundown of the final season. Be warned they contain spoilers. As for the new footage, we also get glimpses of the Unsullied preparing to do battle, Varys looking up at what is presumably a dragon, Daenerys gazing into a fire as Jon Snow turns behind her and leaves. But what has gotten fans worried is the scene with The Hound looking scared. Anything that scares the Hound can't be good. It could also signal the death of the fan favourite character. Which would be sadistic and also expected as this is Game of Thrones and it is after all the final season.

The final season of Game of Thrones will air in Apil and will reportedly have six episodes, so fans can expect every second to be packed with epic moments. We can't wait for the final season.