Game of Thrones prequel Bloodmoon is gearing up fast to start the production from mid-June. After casting several A-list stars for the untitled prequel, HBO has hired Miranda Richardson to play an undisclosed yet important role in the prequel series.

The 61-year-old Miranda Richardson is an acclaimed English actress who has been accoladed with several prestigious awards. For her work in Damage, she received her Academy Award nomination and went on to win BAFTA for the same movie. While talking about the role and the prequel, Miranda told Digital Spy that the upcoming series is going to be different from the original fantasy drama series.

As per Miranda, she has always admired the storytelling process of Game of Thrones. Even though the original series has come and gone, the base team is still the same. We all know that GoT's showrunners, David Weiss and David Benioff won't be a part of the prequel series as they are now busy with the new Star Wars trilogy, there will be some people in the writing or production department that will remain the same. For instance, the prequel series is written by George RR Martin, whose previous published books inspired HBO's Game of Thrones.

"I have loved the storytelling in that series and the wish and the will is to continue that, [but] with a totally different set of elements, people," Miranda said. "The craftsmen are the same – there is a base team that is the same and their work has been phenomenal throughout. I'm just thrilled to be a part of it."

Game of Thrones prequel will feature Westeros thousands of years before the events that were featured in the recently released drama series. Fans will be disappointed to know that the upcoming series will not feature any dragons but it may show us how Bran the Builder constructed The Wall.

Game of Thrones prequel is currently under production with the working title Bloodmoon. Apart from Miranda Richardson and Naomi Watts, the upcoming fantasy series will feature an ensemble cast of John Simm, Jamie Bower, and others. The series is set to begin filming in June and we might expect to see it on the silver screen sometime in April 2020 or 2021, depending upon the reviews the pilot episode will get.